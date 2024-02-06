Three high-rise residential towers are eyed for a site on the northernmost border of Surrey City Centre, specifically in a location that adds to the growing number of future tower developments within the vicinity of SkyTrain Gateway Station.

A new rezoning application submitted by Surrey-based Oviedo Properties to the City of Surrey calls for the redevelopment of 13340 112 Avenue, 11151 Bolivar Road and 13307 King George Boulevard — the northern corner of the intersection of King George Boulevard and Bolivar Road.

This is a transit-oriented development site roughly a 10-minute walk away from the SkyTrain station.

The development site spans 3.9 acres, with the southern parcel occupied by a car dealership. The northern parcel currently sits vacant. This site requires unique considerations, as the north-south Bolivar Creek weaves through the western portion of the property.

The towers would reach heights of 37 storeys and 24 storeys on the southern parcels, which are attached with a shared base podium, and 21 storeys on the northern parcel. The towers in the southern parcels are the project’s first phase, while the northern parcel is the second phase.

A combined total of 967 homes would be built across both phases, with a unit size mix of 51 studios, 289 one-bedroom units, 308 one-bedroom units with a den, 173 two-bedroom units, 132 two-bedroom units with a den, seven three-bedroom units, and seven three-bedroom units with a den. Residents would have access to various shared amenity spaces, including extensive indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the entirety of each tower rooftop.

A minor restaurant/retail use of a 2,600 sq ft commercial unit is planned to be incorporated into the ground level of the southernmost tower, fronting King George Boulevard.

The new buildings would be significantly setback from Bolivar Creek, with the combined watercourse and riparian protection area of 1.5 acres dedicated to the municipal government for protection purposes.

According to Chris Dikeakos Architects, the project uses the creek for various design cues, including a “swooped curving articulation” for the southernmost two towers, joined together with a shared podium, with this architectural expression based on the organic curved nature of the creek.

However, the northernmost tower would have an L-shaped form with two separate terraced podiums running along both 112th Avenue and Bolivar Road to create a right-angle turn to define the corner.

“Exterior building materials will reflect both the urban setting and natural amenity of Bolivar Creek. Pre-finished metal panels in bronze material and white vertical design elements along with alternating widow panels will provide a refreshing and a dynamic sense of movement,” reads the project’s design rationale.

Six underground levels would provide a total of 984 vehicle parking stalls and 1,179 bike parking spaces.

The combined total building floor area would reach 170,200 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 4.2 times larger than the size of the lot.