These are the 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Vancouver

Vancouver has seen its fair share of unusually hot weather lately, and while it is unseasonably sunny for this time of year, those temperatures are a long way from being the hottest we’ve ever seen.

That’s according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) which peeked into the records between 1936 and now and found us the top 10 temperatures in Vancouver.

Just looking at the records will make you want to go lie down in front of a fan.

Here are the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Vancouver:

34.4ºC – July 30, 2009 34ºC – July 29, 2009 33.3ºC – August 9, 1960 32.4ºC – June 29, 2021 32.3ºC – June 26, 2021 31.9ºC – August 12, 1990 31.9ºC – July 28, 1998 31.7ºC – August 8, 1960 31.7ºC – July 13, 1961 31.7ºC – June 28, 2021

You might notice that one year seemed to be on that list a lot — 2021 made history for having three of the top 10 hottest days of all time and it was also the year the term “heat dome” became a part of our lexicon here in BC.

Between June 25 and July 1, 619 people in our province died as a direct result of scorching temperatures and many of those people were in the Metro Vancouver region.

Now, with summer ahead of us, it’s important to note that even if the heat doesn’t hit those record-breaking digits it’s still crucial to be cautious.

Remember to be careful in the sun this summer — stock up on sunscreen, water, and ice cream when you go exploring all the amazing festivals and places around Vancouver.

Stay safe!