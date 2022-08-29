Canada named one of the top 10 places globally for solo female travel

Canada has ranked as one of the top spots in the world to travel solo as a woman.

Due to safety concerns and other factors, travelling solo as a woman isn’t easy depending on what part of the world you’re in or travelling to.

New research from Bounce has ranked several countries regarding how safe it is to travel as a solo woman and Canada made the top 10. Bounce analyzed over 30 countries in total.

Various factors were considered in the ranking, including domestic violence, female homicide, how safe it is to walk at night, best attitude, strongest laws, and gender equality. Bounce also ranked countries under a general Safety Index Score.

Overall, Canada ranked #8 on the list, with a safety score of 6.67 out of 10, while being ranked the very best regarding the rate of domestic violence, with only 1.9% of women reporting that they’ve experienced that reality. That’s 20 times lower than the worst country on the list, Turkey.

Canada is also among the best places in the world for its laws against violence.

The country with the best overall safety score was the Republic of Ireland which scored 7.88 out of 10. The Republic of Ireland was followed by Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Canada, Netherlands, and Japan to round out the top 10.

Other notable countries on the list include the United States, which didn’t fare well. Out of 34 countries in total, the US ranked at #32. The bottom five included Columbia, Costa Rica, US, Chile, and Turkey.

Bounce is a service that helps travellers find luggage storage in major cities worldwide.

It’s also compiled other lists like the best TikTok destinations.

See the full results here.