Metro Vancouver is hiring for tons of jobs and some pay over $100,000

Metro Vancouver has excellent employment opportunities if you’re looking for a new gig; some of them are paying well over six figures.

If you want to stay afloat in this economy, here are some of the best-paying jobs in Metro Vancouver.

The water services department in Burnaby is searching for a project engineer for its construction division.

Project engineers are responsible for planning, scheduling, and predicting all technical tasks assigned to the department.

You will need a bachelor of applied science, a four-year engineering degree, or relevant experience for this role.

The salary for this role ranges from $104,000 to nearly $123,000 annually.

Do you have electrical experience? Are you the one your family calls on to fix their technical issues? Then this may be the job for you.

The City of Coquitlam is seeking an electrician to join its public works team.

Successful applicants should have considerable knowledge of the methods, practices, materials, tools, maintenance, and repair of electrical portions.

This job is up for grabs if you have a recognized electrical trade apprenticeship.

With an hourly pay rate of $43.54 to $46.01 working Monday to Friday, your annual net income would be over $60,000 at the lowest range. Don’t wait to snatch up this opportunity.

Do you have a passion for nature and planning? Look no further because New Westminster is searching for a new director of climate change, action, and development.

The job entails providing support and direction to various departmental and city initiatives. The director plans, coordinates, and directs policies for housing, social and community issues.

You will need at least 10 years of experience in a government or municipal setting.

The salary range for the position is $180,000 to almost $200,000 annually over a 37.5-hour work week, and it is eligible for vacation time.

The City of North Vancouver has a position open that will require experience working with capital budgets. The pay range is $40.82 to $48.20 per hour for a typical Monday-to-Friday schedule, totalling over $60,000 annually. Not bad for managing the city’s “cheques” and balances.

Get ready to rev your engines for this next one. Kirmac in Richmond is looking for an experienced mechanic to join their team.

If you’re a greasy monkey and love to take things apart and put them back together, this job is right up your lane.

For $50 an hour on top of health benefits, this position is for someone well-versed in the latest mechanical repair methods, technology, and materials.

The hourly wage would give you a $75,000 net annual income.

Lastly, a Vancouver cancer and disease screening company is hiring an inside sales specialist. Prenuvo wants someone who has experience collecting data and marketing.

This role doesn’t require a four-year degree, and the pay rate is $45,000 to $90,000 annually. According to the company, top performers earn $100,000+ annually.

If you’re interested in positively impacting people’s health through data collection, you may not want to scroll past this opportunity.

Daily Hive Vancouver has asked for more details about some of the above positions and will update this article.

​​