Sidewalk patios to be shut down as Toronto looks to make them permanent

Karen Doradea
Oct 20 2021, 12:30 pm
sockagphoto/Shutterstock

Toronto’s CafeTO program is coming to an end next month, and hundreds of restaurants will have to shut down their street-side patios.

The date has been set for November 10, according to Eric Holmes of Strategic Public and Employee Communications.

Though registered expanded sidewalk cafes can remain in place until April 14, 2022, curb-lane patios have got to go, said Holmes.

“Staff have been actively working with BIAs, councillors and local businesses to communicate removal schedules in each area/ward for the past few weeks,” said Holmes.

Though it’s “so long” for now, the curb-lane patios could return next year, according to a report endorsed by Mayor John Tory.

The report recommends making CaféTO permanent and waiving permit fees for the program again in 2022 in an effort “to continue emergency support for restaurants and bars.”

Installation is slated to commence as early as May 2022, and the report also recommends the permanent, seasonal use of curb lane cafés by 2023.

“CaféTO is a clear example of doing everything we can as a municipality to help small businesses through the pandemic,” said Tory in a press release.

“There is overwhelming enthusiasm in favour of making the program permanent and to do so in a measured way that considers the many potential uses of public space going forward.”

