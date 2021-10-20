Farm Boy to finally open its new Toronto store next month

A date has been set! Farm Boy will finally open its final Toronto location as part of its expansion in Ontario.

On November 4, Farm Boy will be opening its new store at 744 Dupont Street.

The 23,225 square foot location will feature a new grilling station, a salad and hot bar, along with its inventory of fresh produce, meat, and other Farm Boy private-label grocery items.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farm Boy (@officialfarmboy)

“We have received so much support from our Toronto customers over the years, and we are thrilled to share that we are opening a new location on Dupont Street,” said Jean-Louis Bellemare, President and General Manager, Farm Boy.

“Those visiting the new location can expect to see the same fresh market experience Torontonians have come to know and love – a wide variety of fresh and unique Farm Boy products, along with exceptional customer service.”

The new storefront is just minutes away from the 24-hour Sobeys location, dated to end operations this month.

You might also like: Farm Boy to open new storefront in Toronto this week

A Japanese restaurant in Toronto won major awards for its interior design

Popular Sobeys location to close its doors for good

Farm Boy will operate 42 locations in Ontario once its Dupont store opens to the public. It has one more store to open in Ottawa.