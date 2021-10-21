Kettlemans Bagel to open two more locations in the Toronto area

After opening its first Toronto location less than a year ago, Kettlemans Bagel will open two more locations in the region next year.

The popular bagel chain announced it will continue to grow in the GTA with a new location opening in the area of Yonge and Eglinton in 2022. They will also open a storefront in Whitby that same year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kettlemans Bagel (@kettlemans)



Kettlemans Bagel opened its first Toronto location at 847 Brown’s Line in November of last year and recently announced it would open a second location, at 33 Bathurst Street, in the coming months. A specific date has yet to be set.

You might also like: Kettlemans Bagel to open a second Toronto location this year

This beloved Ottawa-based bagel shop is opening in Toronto

Farm Boy to finally open its new Toronto store next month

The Ottawa-based bagel shop is known for its list of topping combinations and crisp-yet-chewy bagels right out of a wood-burning oven.

This past summer, the chain launched a subscription service pilot for its Ottawa locations in July. They plan to bring the same service to Toronto in time for the opening of its Bathurst store.

Exciting news for the world of bagels.