Yorkdale Mall now has a massive outdoor patio

After months of takeout and delivery, the people of Toronto are ready to eat on a patio. Of course, not all restaurants are lucky enough to have an outdoor space.

Restaurants in malls have been particularly affected by lockdown restrictions, but that’s about to change for a few shopping centres in the GTA.

Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall is launching an outdoor patio area for the mall’s restaurants. Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga and Scarborough Town Center will launch patios as well.

Oxford Properties said in a press release on Tuesday, the outdoor patios at the three malls include covered tents, umbrellas, greenery, and lighting.

Each patio can accommodate upwards of 100 diners at tables for four, as required by provincial patio dining guidelines. Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and is attended by onsite hosts who will manage capacity and notify parties in virtual lineups when tables are available.

Yorkdale dubbed the new outdoor space “The Terrace.” It’s located outside of Indigo and is open daily from 11 am to 8 pm.

Ontario entered Step 1 of its reopening plan on June 11. In addition to outdoor dining, stores in malls with exterior entrances are now open.