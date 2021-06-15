Toronto is getting a drive-thru Ribfest for an entire weekend

Get ready to spend the Canada Day long weekend deliciously when Toronto’s annual Ribfest returns in a drive-thru format.

The meaty event will land at Church on the Queensway, 1536 The Queensway, on July 1 for the Canada Day long weekend and will be there until the 3rd.

Which means you get to enjoy the long weekend, the sun, and plenty of BBQ sauce.

“With Toronto beginning to reopen, come out and experience a classic summer favourite at our Ribfest Drive-Thru,” states the event website. “Enjoy mouthwatering ribs all from the comfort of your vehicle!”

You can expect award-winning ribbers that include Camp 31 BBQ, Billy Bones BBQ, Crabby’s BBQ, Silver Bullet BBQ, Tiny Tom Donuts, Ontario Corn Roasters, Texas Tornado Potato, and Dairy King Ice Cream.

Join us on Canada Day for our Drive-thru Ribfest, you don’t want to miss out!🇨🇦🔥 JULY 1st – 3rd

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY

11-9pm!

Church on the Queensway

1536 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T5 (Across from the IKEA)#Ribfest #ribs #bbq #ribfestto #torontoribfest pic.twitter.com/BAKyvCX1DY — Toronto Ribfest (@Ribfest_TO) June 14, 2021

When: July 1 to 3, 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Church on the Queensway, 1536 The Queensway, Etobicoke