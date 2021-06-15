Eataly Toronto is officially reopening its patio tomorrow

If you’ve been craving pizza, pasta and a perfectly chilled Aperol spritz under the warm sun, Toronto’s massive Italian marketplace has you covered.

Eataly’s Il Patio di Eataly with Aperol opens Wednesday, June 16 in its sprawling outdoor space on Bay and Bloor. The patio is open daily from 12 pm to 9 pm.

The menu includes all the classics, including Torino-style Pizza al Padellino and artisanal pasta dishes. Additionally, the restaurant has partnered with Cheese Boutique to offer a special charcuterie board called Il Tagliere dell’Amicizia, aka The Board of Friendship.

Eataly will also offer a variety of specials depending on the day, including Bottle Shop Thursdays, which kicks off June 24 and features beers from their in-house brewery. Cocktail Sundays begin June 20, and will feature specialty cocktails from some of Toronto’s bartenders. Meanwhile, the Summer Scoop Series will run all summer long in partnership with local gelato makers to offer one-of-a-kind flavours.

The eatery will be operating with several safety measures in place: capacity limits, hand sanitizing stations, spaced-out tables, and a new reservation system to reduce crowds.

Address: 55 Bloor Street West

Hours: 12 pm to 9 pm Monday to Sunday