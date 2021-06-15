Popular beach-themed patio returning to Toronto this summer

Good weather has finally blessed Toronto, and patio season has officially begun.

Is there a better way to spend the day than in a parking lot converted into a beach-themed patio?

Gerrard East Market is back once again this summer, and it’s the perfect place for anyone looking to feel the sand between their toes without actually heading to the beach.

GEM — a collaboration of several local restaurants — is currently open every day from 11 am to 11 pm for walk-ins only.

The parking lot at 1018 Gerrard Street East is covered in sand and decked out with beach chairs, and patio umbrellas. It’s a joint effort between Two Cats Cannabis Co., The Vatican, Poor Romeo, The Dive Shop and PYMBO Investments. It offers menu items from 241 Pizza, Com Tam Pho, Pinkerton’s, La Cubana, GB Hand Pulled Noodles, and more.

This year, GEM is also a destination for anyone looking to watch the Euro Cup. The patio will have two large-screen televisions set up for outdoor viewing.

Gerrard Street Market

Address: 1018 Gerrard Street East, Toronto

Hours: Monday to Sunday 11 am to 11 pm