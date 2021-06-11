NewsShoppingCuratedCoronavirus

Here are the stores allowed to reopen at Toronto's malls

Jun 11 2021, 7:03 am
Stores in malls with exterior entrances were allowed to reopen Friday morning when Ontario entered Step 1 of its reopening plan.

Restrictions relaxed at 12:01 am on June 11, and non-essential retail businesses can now welcome a limited number of customers — no more than 15% of the store’s fire code capacity.

But stores within malls are not yet allowed to host in-person shopping. Only mall stores with street access can do that.

Here’s a list of the stores you can expect to be open at each of Toronto’s major malls:

Toronto Eaton Centre

For in-store shopping: 

  • Canadian Tire
  • Shoppers Drug Mart
  • Lenscrafters
  • Hudson’s Bay
  • Saks Fifth Avenue
  • H&M
  • Roots
  • Starbucks, Yonge Street

Fairview Mall

For in-store shopping: 

  • Hudsons Bay
  • Marshalls/Homesense

Shops at Don Mills

Most stores here should be open because the mall is outdoors.

Markville

For in-store shopping:

  • Hudson’s Bay
  • Saks Off Fifth
  • Sporting Life
  • Marshalls

Sherway Gardens

For in-store shopping: 

  • Indigo
  • Saks Fifth Avenue
  • Hudson’s Bay
  • Urban Planet
  • Pusateri’s
  • Shoppers Drug Mart
  • Scotia Bank
  • LensCrafters
  • Showcase
  • Sport Chek

Yorkdale Shopping Centre 

For in-store shopping:

  • Banana Republic
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Holt Renfrew
  • Hudson’s Bay
  • Indigo
  • Urban Behaviour

Dufferin Mall

For in-store shopping:

  • No Frills
  • Walmart
  • Bank of Montreal
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Showcase
  • Lou Miceli’s Garden Centre

Scarborough Town Centre

For in-store shopping:

  • Alterna Savings
  • Bulk Barn
  • CIBC
  • DHL
  • Dollarama
  • Jump Plus
  • La-Z-Boy
  • LCBO
  • Nutrition House
  • Scotiabank
  • Shoppers Drug Mart
  • Showcase
  • Real Canadian Superstore
  • TD Bank
  • Urban Behaviour
  • Walmart

Bayview Village Shopping Centre

For in-store shopping:

  • Bell
  • CIBC
  • International News
  • LCBO
  • Loblaws
  • Pusateri’s Fine Foods
  • Scotiabank
  • Shoppers Drug Mart
  • Talbots

Torontonians can still enter malls to do curbside pickup at participating interior stores, and several restaurants at mall food courts are also open for takeout. Essential businesses within malls, such as drug stores, are also open.

Daily Hive recommends confirming hours of operations with individual retailers.

