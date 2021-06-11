Here are the stores allowed to reopen at Toronto's malls

Stores in malls with exterior entrances were allowed to reopen Friday morning when Ontario entered Step 1 of its reopening plan.

Restrictions relaxed at 12:01 am on June 11, and non-essential retail businesses can now welcome a limited number of customers — no more than 15% of the store’s fire code capacity.

But stores within malls are not yet allowed to host in-person shopping. Only mall stores with street access can do that.

Here’s a list of the stores you can expect to be open at each of Toronto’s major malls:

For in-store shopping:

Canadian Tire

Shoppers Drug Mart

Lenscrafters

Hudson’s Bay

Saks Fifth Avenue

H&M

Roots

Starbucks, Yonge Street

Hudsons Bay

Marshalls/Homesense

Most stores here should be open because the mall is outdoors.

Hudson’s Bay

Saks Off Fifth

Sporting Life

Marshalls

Indigo

Saks Fifth Avenue

Hudson’s Bay

Urban Planet

Pusateri’s

Shoppers Drug Mart

Scotia Bank

LensCrafters

Showcase

Sport Chek

Banana Republic

Crate & Barrel

Holt Renfrew

Hudson’s Bay

Indigo

Urban Behaviour

No Frills

Walmart

Bank of Montreal

LCBO

The Beer Store

Showcase

Lou Miceli’s Garden Centre

Alterna Savings

Bulk Barn

CIBC

DHL

Dollarama

Jump Plus

La-Z-Boy

LCBO

Nutrition House

Scotiabank

Shoppers Drug Mart

Showcase

Real Canadian Superstore

TD Bank

Urban Behaviour

Walmart

Bell

CIBC

International News

LCBO

Loblaws

Pusateri’s Fine Foods

Scotiabank

Shoppers Drug Mart

Talbots

Torontonians can still enter malls to do curbside pickup at participating interior stores, and several restaurants at mall food courts are also open for takeout. Essential businesses within malls, such as drug stores, are also open.

Daily Hive recommends confirming hours of operations with individual retailers.