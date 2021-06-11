Here are the stores allowed to reopen at Toronto's malls
Stores in malls with exterior entrances were allowed to reopen Friday morning when Ontario entered Step 1 of its reopening plan.
Restrictions relaxed at 12:01 am on June 11, and non-essential retail businesses can now welcome a limited number of customers — no more than 15% of the store’s fire code capacity.
But stores within malls are not yet allowed to host in-person shopping. Only mall stores with street access can do that.
Here’s a list of the stores you can expect to be open at each of Toronto’s major malls:
Toronto Eaton Centre
For in-store shopping:
- Canadian Tire
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Lenscrafters
- Hudson’s Bay
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- H&M
- Roots
- Starbucks, Yonge Street
Fairview Mall
For in-store shopping:
- Hudsons Bay
- Marshalls/Homesense
Shops at Don Mills
Most stores here should be open because the mall is outdoors.
Markville
For in-store shopping:
- Hudson’s Bay
- Saks Off Fifth
- Sporting Life
- Marshalls
Sherway Gardens
For in-store shopping:
- Indigo
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Hudson’s Bay
- Urban Planet
- Pusateri’s
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Scotia Bank
- LensCrafters
- Showcase
- Sport Chek
Yorkdale Shopping Centre
For in-store shopping:
- Banana Republic
- Crate & Barrel
- Holt Renfrew
- Hudson’s Bay
- Indigo
- Urban Behaviour
Dufferin Mall
For in-store shopping:
- No Frills
- Walmart
- Bank of Montreal
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Showcase
- Lou Miceli’s Garden Centre
Scarborough Town Centre
For in-store shopping:
- Alterna Savings
- Bulk Barn
- CIBC
- DHL
- Dollarama
- Jump Plus
- La-Z-Boy
- LCBO
- Nutrition House
- Scotiabank
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Showcase
- Real Canadian Superstore
- TD Bank
- Urban Behaviour
- Walmart
Bayview Village Shopping Centre
For in-store shopping:
- Bell
- CIBC
- International News
- LCBO
- Loblaws
- Pusateri’s Fine Foods
- Scotiabank
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Talbots
Torontonians can still enter malls to do curbside pickup at participating interior stores, and several restaurants at mall food courts are also open for takeout. Essential businesses within malls, such as drug stores, are also open.
Daily Hive recommends confirming hours of operations with individual retailers.