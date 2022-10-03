Shop 'til you drop: 12 new stores coming to Yorkdale this fall

Twelve new stores are opening at Toronto’s Yorkdale mall and six stores are getting massive expansions this fall.

According to a press release, the new stores opening at Yorkdale this season include Mango, Alo Yoga, Diptyque, Ganni, and more.

Retailers like the eco-conscious clothiers Allbirds and Canadian jewellers Mejuri have already launched stores inside the popular Toronto mall this past summer.

Director of Yorkdale Shopping Centre William Correia is excited to see international brands join Yorkdale’s world-class retail mix.

“The appetite for in-person shopping is incredibly strong. Existing brands are expanding the size of their stores and hosting more in-store events than ever before in response to consumer demand,” says Correia.

If you’ve strolled through Yorkdale lately, you may have noticed some stores are temporarily closed — that’s because they’re under renovation.

Aritzia and Bath & Body Works are just a couple of expanded and renovated stores opening “sometime this fall.” Reps for Yorkdale can’t confirm the exact dates at this time.

High-end international brands like BVLGARI, Cartier, and the popular footwear retailer Browns are also set to reopen at Yorkdale with more square footage than ever before.

Here’s the complete list of stores coming to Yorkdale:

ACNE Studios

Diptyque

Allbirds

Emporio Armani

Ganni

Mejuri

Fendi

Offline

Psycho Bunny

Vinfast

Alo Yoga

Mango

Could this year be the year you finally start your holiday shopping early?

While shopping at Yorkdale is always a blast, trying to find parking is not. Your best bet is to get there early for a good spot close to an entrance.

Happy shopping!