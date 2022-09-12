A Look Inside: Mejuri's new Yorkdale store (PHOTOS)

Yorkdale’s lineup of luxury stores has a sparkly new addition: Mejuri.

The store is Mejuri’s 12th — though there will be more than 20 by the end of 2022 — and the Toronto-born jewellery brand’s very first location inside a shopping mall.

The design of each Mejuri store is inspired by the neighbourhood around it. The Allen Road and Highway 401 interchange isn’t the most stunning of sights, though, so creativity was drawn from the treasures within.

The entrance to the store — located between Kiehl’s and M.A.C. Cosmetics and across the hall from Coach — is fashioned after the Jenna Lyons Vermeil and Onyx Pinky Signet Ring.

Black steel and glass doors act as the onyx, while the surrounding marble façade plays the part of gold vermeil.

Inside, the store is minimalistic, modern, and polished. Gold and silver, diamonds and pearls, emeralds and opals; each piece sparkles atop white counters and custom displays.

The far right wall is reserved for necklaces. From 14 karat gold chains to diamond-encrusted charms, covetable pieces run the length of the store.

“We wanted it to feel like walking into your friend’s closet,” Candace Steinhart, Communications Manager at Mejuri, tells Daily Hive.

Rings are displayed along a curved counter on the left-hand side of the store, while earrings are situated on a vanity-like space in the centre.

Just down the hall from Alexander McQueen, Burberry, and Moncler, Mejuri’s Yorkdale location puts the brand in the heart of luxury shopping.

Luxury indeed — the first sale on opening day was upwards of $600, and diamond items have been particularly popular.

While Mejuri’s other brick-and-mortar stores are purposefully in the community — “They’re a place to stop while you’re out for coffee or after the gym,” Steinhart says — Yorkdale offers something new to customers.

“Going to Yorkdale is an experience itself; it’s something you make a day of,” Steinhart says, noting that the store has already seen interest from shoppers in Brampton and Burlington.

“It’s got so many luxury stores, and we’ve got great neighbours. This is really new for us, and it’s really exciting. I can’t wait to see where it goes.”