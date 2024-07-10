Former Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza has signed with the Yankees

Less than two weeks after being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays, Tim Mayza has a new home.

The 32-year-old reliever, who was Toronto’s longest-tenured player, has signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees. They will assign him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in hopes of turning his season around and perhaps look to add him to their bullpen ahead of the playoffs.

Mayza was a solid reliever for a good portion of his time with the Blue Jays. Last season, he compiled a rock-solid 1.52 ERA through 53.1 innings. The wheels fell off this year, however, as he stumbled to an 8.03 ERA through 24.2 innings, leaving the Blue Jays with little choice but to release him.

Following his signing with the Yankees, the Jays were quick to thank the reliever for his 11 years spent with the organization.

Thank you, Tim, for everything you did for our team, and for the unforgettable impact you made in our community 💙 pic.twitter.com/yuk2HspXso — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 10, 2024

As disappointing as it had to have been for Mayza to be released, he has a great opportunity ahead of him. The Blue Jays have been sputtering all season long, and own an AL-East worst 41-50 record. The Yankees, despite some struggles lately, sit at 55-38 and have a roster capable of winning a World Series.

Mayza was one of several Blue Jays to be released recently. The club cut ties with Cavan Biggio in early June and did the same with Daniel Vogelbach less than two weeks later. Other faces could soon be on their way out with the trade deadline set for July 30.