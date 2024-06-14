Blue Jays cut ties with Vogelbach after tough start to season

June might seem early for many baseball fans, but it also looks like the end of the line for Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach.

Today, the Blue Jays announced that they’d designated Vogelbach for assignment, all but officially ending his second stint with the team after a brief time on the roster in 2020.

In a corresponding move, the team called up Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 UTIL Addison Barger recalled from Triple-A and will be active for tonight’s game 🔹 DH Daniel Vogelbach designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/zzU4e8yNxt — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 14, 2024

Vogelbach hit just .186 with 13 hits, a homer, eight RBIs and five runs scored in 31 games for the Blue Jays this season.

He’s the second high-profile player to be designated for assignment by the team recently, with Cavan Biggio being designated for assignment last Friday before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week.

Barger, meanwhile, is hitting .256 for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons this year, having hit eight home runs and 34 RBI. He is Toronto’s sixth-ranked prospect.

Barger batted .056 with a hit and a run scored in five games for the Blue Jays earlier this season, getting just one hit in 18 at-bats.

More to come…