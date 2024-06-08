Blue Jays cut ties with Biggio after six seasons

It appears that Cavan Biggio’s time as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays may be coming to an end.

Today, the Jays announced that they’d designated Biggio for assignment, making room for Spencer Horwitz to join the roster from Triple-A Buffalo.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 INF Spencer Horwitz recalled from Triple-A and will be active for tonight’s game 🔹 UTIL Cavan Biggio has been designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/vCZSiUmgDz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 7, 2024

Biggio had a .200 batting average with 22 hits, two home runs, nine RBIs and 15 runs scored in 44 games this season. Though he was often lauded for his ability to play multiple positions on the defensive end, Biggio often struggled with consistency at the plate and never quite turned into the hitter at the major league level that he was projected to be.

Biggio had a batting average of .227 with 336 hits, 48 home runs, 176 RBIs and 246 runs scored in 490 games for the Blue Jays in his career after making his debut in the 2019 season. Along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, he formed a trio of Jays prospects brought up through the minor league system together, linked by the fact that all three of their fathers also played Major League Baseball.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi offered some context on the move, suggesting that Biggio would’ve had to consent to an option to return to the minor leagues, and likely declined that option before the Jays designated him for assignment.

Blue Jays designate Cavan Biggio for assignment to make room for recall of Spencer Horwitz. Biggio had options remaining but as a player with five years of service time, he would have to consent to an option. Presumably, he did not. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 7, 2024

Biggio now enters the MLB’s waiver wire, with the other 29 teams now able to make a claim for him.

The Jays are currently on the West Coast swing of a two-series road trip, facing off against the A’s in Oakland tonight before heading to Milwaukee for a series against the Brewers beginning Monday.

[dh_y0u_might_also_like]