7 Blue Jays players most likely to be traded before the deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a bit of a bind right now.

The Jays have hit the 90-game mark on the season and currently carry a 41-49 record.

They’re in the same position they’ve been for much of the season — last place in the American League East — and are facing the daunting task of heading into the July 30 trade deadline as likely sellers.

While the team had lofty aspirations to begin the season, it’s been a disappointing first few months of the year. And for a few different reasons, here are seven players on the Blue Jays roster who could be in their final season with the team.

Yusei Kikuchi

Contract: $10 million (UFA 2025)

2024 stats: 4-8, 4.12 ERA, 98 K, 94.0 IP

Why he could be traded:

To say Yusei Kikuchi’s time in Toronto has been up and down would be an understatement, but he’s established himself as one of the most universally beloved faces of the franchise as of right now. A reliable starting pitcher in the final year of his deal at age 33 is prime trade bait, however, so expect him to be in his final month with the team.

Bo Bichette

Contract: $12.1 million (UFA 2026)

2024 stats: .226 AVG, 4 HR, 30 RBI

Why he could be traded:

No decision in their managerial history would have a bigger impact on the legacy of Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro should they part ways with star shortstop Bo Bichette. But given that he’s signed for just one more season after this one and could hit free agency in 2026, perhaps Toronto tries to cash in one of their biggest trade chips.

Yimi Garcia

Contract: $6 million (UFA 2025)

2024 stats: 2.57 ERA, 37 K, 28.0 IP

Why he could be traded:

Yimi Garcia is currently working through some right elbow injury struggles but is working his way back up to the big leagues while in Triple-A Buffalo. Arguably Toronto’s best reliever this season, Garcia is a hot commodity around the league with teams in need of bullpen arms come playoff time.

Kevin Kiermaier

Contract: $10.5 million (UFA 2025)

2024 stats: .187 AVG, 3 HR, 13 RBI

Why he could be traded:

Though Kevin Kiermaier became a quick fan favourite during his first year in Toronto in 2023, his status has waned in his second campaign. However, while he’s struggled at the plate, Kiermaier’s reputation remains intact as one of the game’s premier outfielders.

Danny Jansen

Contract: $5.2 million (UFA 2025)

2024 stats: .218 AVG, 5 HR, 16 RBI

Why he could be traded:

A Toronto baseball team without Danny Jansen, the longest-tenured member of the Blue Jays on this list, would be quite a sight. But at age 29, it’s hard to imagine the franchise turning things around in Jansen’s prime years, and his services could perhaps best be used by a team in the playoff push.

Trevor Richards

Contract: $2.15 million (UFA 2025)

2024 stats: 3.06 ERA, 47 K, 47 IP

Why he could be traded:

Much like Garcia, there isn’t much stability for Trevor Richards in the final year of his contract as a relief pitcher. Currently having the best season of his tenure with the Blue Jays, perhaps Richards could help a contending bullpen.

Justin Turner

Contract: $13 million (UFA 2025)

2024 stats: .245 AVG, 5 HR, 27 RBI

Why he could be traded:

A longtime staple of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Justin Turner came into the Jays organization meant to be a veteran leader in a clubhouse looking to take their first deep playoff run. Given that such an outcome seems unlikely in Toronto, it’d only make sense for all parties to move on if there’s a willing suitor to trade for Turner.