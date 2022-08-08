WWE Raw makes first trip to Toronto in over three years this month

WWE is returning to Toronto this summer with one of its flagship TV shows, and the professional wrestling and global entertainment company is bringing along some of its top stars.

Monday Night Raw will take place on Monday, August 22 at the nearly 20,000-seat Scotiabank Arena.

It is the first time in over three years that WWE has taken over the arena, and wrestling fans won’t want to miss the action.

The featured list of champions and superstars competing in the show includes the following:

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

Edge

Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory

United States Champion Bobby Lashley

Kevin Owens

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

AJ Styles

The Street Profits

Finn Balor

Bayley

Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest

Asuka

WWE star Bayley is especially excited to see all of her Toronto fans again, as she posted about it on Twitter over the weekend.

I’ll never forgive you, Toronto. I’ll see you idiots on the 22nd https://t.co/OLa9OWyJFk — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 7, 2022

Of course, talent is subject to change and more wrestlers may be added to the card in the lead-up to Monday Night Raw. Tickets are on sale now.

When: August 22, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena – 40 Bay Street, Toronto

Tickets: Various, purchase online