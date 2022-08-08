WWE Raw makes first trip to Toronto in over three years this month

WWE is returning to Toronto this summer with one of its flagship TV shows, and the professional wrestling and global entertainment company is bringing along some of its top stars.
Monday Night Raw will take place on Monday, August 22 at the nearly 20,000-seat Scotiabank Arena.
It is the first time in over three years that WWE has taken over the arena, and wrestling fans won’t want to miss the action.
View this post on Instagram
The featured list of champions and superstars competing in the show includes the following:
- Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair
- Edge
- Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley
- Kevin Owens
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- AJ Styles
- The Street Profits
- Finn Balor
- Bayley
- Rhea Ripley
- Damian Priest
- Asuka
WWE star Bayley is especially excited to see all of her Toronto fans again, as she posted about it on Twitter over the weekend.
I’ll never forgive you, Toronto. I’ll see you idiots on the 22nd https://t.co/OLa9OWyJFk
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 7, 2022
Of course, talent is subject to change and more wrestlers may be added to the card in the lead-up to Monday Night Raw. Tickets are on sale now.
WWE Monday Night Raw
When: August 22, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Arena – 40 Bay Street, Toronto
Tickets: Various, purchase online