You can celebrate Toronto's 188th anniversary at this massive FREE summer festival

Aug 3 2022, 8:21 pm
A huge outdoor festival is being held in the heart of Downtown Toronto this summer to celebrate an equally big anniversary for the city.

Celebrate Toronto is happening on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 at Nathan Phillips Square, and will showcase the city’s small businesses, artists, and musicians.

The free weekend party will feature tons of great shopping, live entertainment, and activities for all ages to enjoy. And Celebrate Toronto is pet friendly, too.

 

Toronto Made Market will be on site with over 100 local makers, creators, and vendors to discover in a 6,000-square-feet shopping experience. The popular artisan showcase will offer a variety of great products, including accessories and apparel, health and beauty items, home decor, and more.

Toronto Made Market

Toronto Made Market/CelebrateToronto.ca

Celebrate Toronto will also spotlight talented local musicians throughout the weekend, including Freeman Dre and the Kitchen Party, The Queen’s Own Rifles Band & Bugles, and a number of DJs ready to pump up the energy.

Celebrate Toronto

The Queen’s Own Rifles Band & Bugles/CelebrateToronto.ca

The whole family will love checking out the Imagination Zone provided by Imagine-it 3D. The large-scale interactive sculpture garden offers dozens of photo ops to explore so make sure your camera is ready to snap.

Celebrate Toronto

Imagination Zone/CelebrateToronto.ca

You’ll also want to keep your energy up so you can see and do everything that Celebrate Toronto has to offer. Good thing the festival features an outdoor food market with a diverse menu of cuisines, sweet treats, and more. There’s even a Steam Whistle Beer Garden that you can relax in while listening to live music.

And filling your brain with knowledge about the city may give you an advantage when you play Toronto Trivia. There are $2,500 in prizes to win during the festival, including a trip for two from VIARail.

Celebrate Toronto

Celebrate Toronto/Facebook

For more information on Celebrate Toronto, visit celebratetoronto.ca.

Celebrate Toronto 2022

When: September 10 and 11, 2022
Time: Noon to 8 pm
Where: Nathan Phillips Square – 100 Queen Street West, Toronto
Admission: Free

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
