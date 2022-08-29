NewsCrime

Woman dead in skydiving accident north of Toronto

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia

Aug 29 2022, 1:32 pm
South Simcoe Police Service

South Simcoe Police Service is investigating after a fatal skydiving incident occurred in Innisfil, Ontario, about an hour north of Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to a call Saturday, August 27 at approximately 5:40 pm.

A woman was critically injured after jumping from a plane operating out of a local skydiving club near 10 Sideroad and Line 4.

Police say the woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

What caused the accident is unknown at this time. Police are investigating alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Last June, a 28-year-old man died in another skydiving incident in Innisfil. According to police, it happened in the same area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4.

A month ago, a 45-year-old Ottawa man died in a skydiving accident at an airport in Arnprior, Ontario.

