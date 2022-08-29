South Simcoe Police Service is investigating after a fatal skydiving incident occurred in Innisfil, Ontario, about an hour north of Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to a call Saturday, August 27 at approximately 5:40 pm.

SKYDIVING FATALITY IN INNISFIL:

Incident occurred late Saturday afternoon in the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4.

Media Release – https://t.co/bUM3zlPARU pic.twitter.com/qcqEOtWN5Z — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) August 28, 2022

A woman was critically injured after jumping from a plane operating out of a local skydiving club near 10 Sideroad and Line 4.

Police say the woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

What caused the accident is unknown at this time. Police are investigating alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Last June, a 28-year-old man died in another skydiving incident in Innisfil. According to police, it happened in the same area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4.

POLICE RESPOND TO SKYDIVING INCIDENT: 1/2 Today at approximately 12:17 PM South Simcoe Police responded to a call for assistance in the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4, Town of Innisfil. The initial call was received through 911 Dispatch. — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) June 10, 2021

A month ago, a 45-year-old Ottawa man died in a skydiving accident at an airport in Arnprior, Ontario.