Three teen siblings killed in fiery Ontario crash have been identified

Aug 22 2022, 3:47 pm
New details have emerged in regards to a fatal car crash that occurred in Brampton, Ontario, on Saturday, August 20.

According to police, the three victims killed in the fiery car crash early Saturday morning were teen siblings. They have been identified by family as 19-year-old Tirzah, 17-year-old Judah, and 16-year-old Pharaoh Blackman.

A GoFundMe page has been created by family to raise $60,000 in funeral expenses.

Emergency crews responded to a call at 2 am near Conestoga Drive and Elmvale Avenue in Brampton.

Police said a single vehicle hit a tree and shortly became “engulfed in flames.” The three victims died at the scene.

Neighbours spoke to media at the scene and said they were woken up by a loud bang in the middle of the night.

The police have not revealed the cause of the crash. An investigation by Peel Police’s Major Collision Bureau is underway.

