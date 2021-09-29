There's a waterfront light festival near Toronto this winter

The Burlington Festival of Lights is coming back this winter for it’s 26th anniversary.

The lights will be on full display in Spencer Smith Park beginning on November 26 through to January 8 so there’s plenty of time to take it all in.

Lights will be turned on from 4 pm to midnight each day with extended all day lighting on Christmas eve, Christmas day, Orthodox Christmas and New Years Eve.

Less than two months away, the countdown is on! Get ready to bundle up and head on down to Burlington’s waterfront, or hop in the car and view them from the warmth of your vehicle.

When: 4 pm to midnight daily from November 26 to January 8.

Where: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Road, Burlington, Ontario.

Admission: FREE!