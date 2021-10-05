Toronto loves a skating rink, and this year Union Station is bringing theirs back to Front Street by popular demand.

The rink will be open daily, weather permitting, and will have skates provided by Bauer Hockey.

The rink, Union Holiday Presented by TD, will follow public health guidelines, and masks will be required while skating.

The skating rink will officially open on November 29 and run until January 2.

When: Open daily

Time: Sunday to Wednesday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm, Thursday to Saturday: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Where: 65 Front Street West, Toronto