The Nutcracker returns to Toronto this winter with new COVID-19 protocols

The National Ballet of Canada is bringing back its holiday production of The Nutcracker this year with several more COVID-19 safety protocols.

There will be no children under 12 on stage this year, because they’re not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

The entire cast and crew will be fully immunized, and there will be no external or guest performers joining the production.

Last year the ballet cancelled its entire winter season in November as the province plunged into lockdowns and Stay-at-Home orders while COVID-19 cases surged.

This year the ballet is hopeful that performances can return nearer to normal.

Tickets for the Toronto production of the classic ballet set at a Christmas party in 19th-century Russia will go on sale on Tuesday, October 5.

All patrons going to the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts must be fully vaccinated, and children under 12 must bring proof of a recent negative COVID-19 antigen test or PCR test. The ballet says tickets for children will be discounted to offset the cost of the test.

Attendees will also need to wear masks for the duration of the performance, and the theatre will be limited to 50% of regular seating capacity.