Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls stores reopen in Toronto tomorrow

Bargain-hunters in Toronto will be able to shop at Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls stores again on Friday.

The clothing and home goods stores owned by retail giant TJ Maxx don’t offer online shopping or curbside pickup, meaning Ontarians haven’t been able to shop there since early April before the Stay-at-Home order was put in place.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Daily Hive that locations with street-facing doors will reopen on June 11 when Ontario moves into Stage 1 of its reopening plan.

“We’re very excited to welcome our customers back,” Jordan White told Daily Hive via email.

Ontario residents appear excited to come back — with some even posting TikToks sharing about the reopening.

Step 1 of the reopening plan allows non-essential retail businesses to reopen at a quarter of normal capacity. Restaurant patios are also reopening on Friday, and select outdoor pools will welcome patrons on Saturday.

Winners, HomeSense, and Marshall’s locations with entrances inside malls will remain closed for the time being. The company encouraged customers to check their store locator for hours of the outlet closest to them.