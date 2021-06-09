Summer weather has arrived in Toronto, and thankfully the city’s outdoor pools are opening soon to provide residents another way to cool off.

Ten outdoor pools are opening earlier than usual this year, and will welcome patrons starting on Saturday, June 12.

The early-opening pools are:

Sunnyside Gus Ryder

Riverdale

Pine Point

West Mall

Parkway Forest

McGregor

Grand Ravine

Heron Park

Monarch Park

Alex Duff

The remaining outdoor pools will open for the 2021 summer season on June 19, and will scale up to full hours when children get out of school on June 30.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday, saying he’s glad familiar summer activities will be available again after a long winter of lockdown.

Admission to swim at the outdoor pools is completely free, and they’re open for both leisure swim and lane swim until Labour Day weekend.

This year there will be a new online system to make reservations at outdoor pools for 45-minute-long swim times. The reservation system is scheduled to come online on June 10.

Many Torontonians haven’t had a chance to swim since last summer, since a number of indoor pools were closed this winter due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The province is moving into Stage 1 of its reopening plan on Friday, and outdoor pools are included in the list of things allowed to reopen as of June 11. Indoor pools are included in Stage 3.

There are 58 outdoor pools around Toronto, and you can find one in your neighbourhood using Daily Hive’s map.