8 delicious road trip destinations less than two hours from Toronto

Toronto summer is here and (some) highway tolls have been lifted – so, we think it’s about time to plan your summer road/day trip with good eats.

If you’re tired of using two hours of your day in Toronto traffic, then, it might be time to change your scenery.

Check out these eight places where you can experience good food and fulfill your summer road trip dreams within two hours.

Heading South

Làng on the Water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lang on the Water (@langvietnamese)

If you’re on your way south, check out Làng on the Water in Grimsby. This spot offers one of the best traditional Vietnamese cuisines with the waterfront view of Lake Ontario and the skyline of Toronto if the skies are clear. Their menu has a wide range of options such as Vietnamese flavoured cocktails, Phở (rice noodle soup), and Banh Xeo (Vietnamese crepes).



Length of Drive: 51 minutes

Address: 33 Place Polonaise Drive, Grimsby

Phone: (289) 235-9399

Instagram | Website | Facebook

Incoho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Humble Dining Experience (@incohorestaurant)

Sipping your way to Niagara wineries? Great. Fun. Exciting. But you know what’s uniquely better? Stopping by to eat local quality food. Located by the pools of wineries, there are two ways to dine in Incoho: an all-day breakfast and lunch menu or o a 7-course tasting menu. Incoho is especially focused on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.



Length of Drive: 1 hour and 11 minutes

Address: 281 St Paul Street, Unit B, St. Catharines

Phone: (905) 682-0766

Instagram | Website | Facebook

Heading North

Urban Pantry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Pantry Restaurant (@urbanpantry)

The real Ontario farm-to-table meals live here. Located in the Uxbridge, also known as the Trail Capital of Canada. Urban Pantry specializes in contemporary Canadian food with a few dishes inspired by additional cuisines. Urban Pantry also collaborates and sources its ingredients with local farmers and breweries.



Bonus: Urban Pantry is a Feast On Certified Ontario restaurant and is open 7 days a week. There are also so many fun outdoor activities to do in this area.



Length of Drive: 52 minutes

Address: 4 Toronto Street North, Uxbridge

Phone: (905) 852-5050

Instagram | Website | Facebook | Twitter

The Chipper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A S H (@sasha.mazzuca)

If you’re looking to visit the beautiful Georgian Bay Lake, you should definitely check out The Chipper, located right on Sunset Point Park in Collingwood. This spot is a local favourite famous for its hand-cut fries, burgers, and ice cream during summer. It is located right along the beach boardwalk, with different trail paths, and a huge playground. Open seven days a week!

Length of Drive: 1 hour and 48 minutes

Address: 35 St. Lawrence Street, Sunset Point Park, Collingwood

Phone: (705) 888-2013

Instagram | Website | Facebook

Heading West

St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by imtrvlr (@imtrvlr)

If you’re looking for a Toronto escape in the West, you have to stop at St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market! I’m talking about the real city escape experience. This area is still home to the largest population of Mennonites in Canada so – you might see local farmers travelling to the market by horse and buggy style.

There are over 100 vendors in this market where you can shop local goods, or stock up your pantry with local fresh produce, meats, and dairy depending on what’s in season! They have a wide array of food options, from tacos, perogies, and burgers, to rotis. Learn more about their stalls in their vendor directory.

The Market also has a Market Road Antique store that recently expanded additional 6,000 sq ft with new vendors, and is open seven days a week.

Length of Drive: 1 hour and 11 minutes

Address: 878 Weber Street North, Waterloo

Phone: (519) 747-1830

Instagram | Website | Facebook

The Planet Diner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perth CFDC (@perthcfdc)

Where herbivores can bring their carnivore friends and family! The Planet Diner is an inclusive environment that brings people together, whether you’re anti-gluten, vegan, or dominantly carnivore. The Planet Diner specializes in comfort food and their donuts make you want to buy seconds.

Besides Stratford being Justin Bieber’s hometown, there are plenty of things to do in the city and the surrounding areas. Also, while you’re there, check out the Stratford Festival.

Length of Drive: 1 hour and 35 minutes

Address: 18 Downie Street Stratford, Ontario

Phone: (519) 305-5888

Instagram | Website | Menu

Heading East

The Big Apple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athlete / Computer Programmer (@tofutrueno)

Heading East? Consider stopping by The Big Apple for some fresh apple pie, grab a bite from the Snack Attack Shack food truck, sit down at the bakery, restock your maple supply at the Maple Shack or have lunch at the Smokehouse Kitchen! There’s also a mini-putt, some train rides, and free activities in the facility.

The Big Apple can be seen from highway 401 east or westbound. You honestly can’t miss this stop. And if you did – turn around!

Length of Drive: 1 hour and 33 minutes

Address: 262 Orchard Road, Colborne

Phone: (905) 355-2574

Instagram | Website | Facebook

Fonterra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life Is Sweet (@lifeissweetbeaches)

Glamping, organic farming, an on-site brewery, and a delicious summer road trip all in one spot. Fonterra, located in Prince Edward County, offers a rich experience on the beachside, including food such as harvested fresh vegetables and heritage eggs. You can also join their culinary workshops on food production, preparation and preservation!

Length of Drive: 2 hours

Address: 242 North Beach Road (County Rd 27), Prince Edward County”

Phone: (905) 355-2574

Instagram | Website | Facebook