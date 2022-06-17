8 delicious road trip destinations less than two hours from Toronto
Toronto summer is here and (some) highway tolls have been lifted – so, we think it’s about time to plan your summer road/day trip with good eats.
If you’re tired of using two hours of your day in Toronto traffic, then, it might be time to change your scenery.
Check out these eight places where you can experience good food and fulfill your summer road trip dreams within two hours.
Heading South
Làng on the Water
View this post on Instagram
If you’re on your way south, check out Làng on the Water in Grimsby. This spot offers one of the best traditional Vietnamese cuisines with the waterfront view of Lake Ontario and the skyline of Toronto if the skies are clear. Their menu has a wide range of options such as Vietnamese flavoured cocktails, Phở (rice noodle soup), and Banh Xeo (Vietnamese crepes).
Length of Drive: 51 minutes
Address: 33 Place Polonaise Drive, Grimsby
Phone: (289) 235-9399
Instagram | Website | Facebook
Incoho
View this post on Instagram
Sipping your way to Niagara wineries? Great. Fun. Exciting. But you know what’s uniquely better? Stopping by to eat local quality food. Located by the pools of wineries, there are two ways to dine in Incoho: an all-day breakfast and lunch menu or o a 7-course tasting menu. Incoho is especially focused on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.
Length of Drive: 1 hour and 11 minutes
Address: 281 St Paul Street, Unit B, St. Catharines
Phone: (905) 682-0766
Instagram | Website | Facebook
Heading North
Urban Pantry
View this post on Instagram
The real Ontario farm-to-table meals live here. Located in the Uxbridge, also known as the Trail Capital of Canada. Urban Pantry specializes in contemporary Canadian food with a few dishes inspired by additional cuisines. Urban Pantry also collaborates and sources its ingredients with local farmers and breweries.
Bonus: Urban Pantry is a Feast On Certified Ontario restaurant and is open 7 days a week. There are also so many fun outdoor activities to do in this area.
Length of Drive: 52 minutes
Address: 4 Toronto Street North, Uxbridge
Phone: (905) 852-5050
Instagram | Website | Facebook | Twitter
The Chipper
View this post on Instagram
If you’re looking to visit the beautiful Georgian Bay Lake, you should definitely check out The Chipper, located right on Sunset Point Park in Collingwood. This spot is a local favourite famous for its hand-cut fries, burgers, and ice cream during summer. It is located right along the beach boardwalk, with different trail paths, and a huge playground. Open seven days a week!
Length of Drive: 1 hour and 48 minutes
Address: 35 St. Lawrence Street, Sunset Point Park, Collingwood
Phone: (705) 888-2013
Instagram | Website | Facebook
Heading West
St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market
View this post on Instagram
If you’re looking for a Toronto escape in the West, you have to stop at St. Jacobs Farmer’s Market! I’m talking about the real city escape experience. This area is still home to the largest population of Mennonites in Canada so – you might see local farmers travelling to the market by horse and buggy style.
There are over 100 vendors in this market where you can shop local goods, or stock up your pantry with local fresh produce, meats, and dairy depending on what’s in season! They have a wide array of food options, from tacos, perogies, and burgers, to rotis. Learn more about their stalls in their vendor directory.
The Market also has a Market Road Antique store that recently expanded additional 6,000 sq ft with new vendors, and is open seven days a week.
Length of Drive: 1 hour and 11 minutes
Address: 878 Weber Street North, Waterloo
Phone: (519) 747-1830
Instagram | Website | Facebook
The Planet Diner
View this post on Instagram
Where herbivores can bring their carnivore friends and family! The Planet Diner is an inclusive environment that brings people together, whether you’re anti-gluten, vegan, or dominantly carnivore. The Planet Diner specializes in comfort food and their donuts make you want to buy seconds.
Besides Stratford being Justin Bieber’s hometown, there are plenty of things to do in the city and the surrounding areas. Also, while you’re there, check out the Stratford Festival.
Length of Drive: 1 hour and 35 minutes
Address: 18 Downie Street Stratford, Ontario
Phone: (519) 305-5888
Instagram | Website | Menu
- You might also like:
- McDonald's $1 ice cream deal is back for the summer
- 6 local Scarborough cafes to satisfy your caffeine fix
- There's a new Cuban spot in Toronto serving mouthwatering brunch
Heading East
The Big Apple
View this post on Instagram
Heading East? Consider stopping by The Big Apple for some fresh apple pie, grab a bite from the Snack Attack Shack food truck, sit down at the bakery, restock your maple supply at the Maple Shack or have lunch at the Smokehouse Kitchen! There’s also a mini-putt, some train rides, and free activities in the facility.
The Big Apple can be seen from highway 401 east or westbound. You honestly can’t miss this stop. And if you did – turn around!
Length of Drive: 1 hour and 33 minutes
Address: 262 Orchard Road, Colborne
Phone: (905) 355-2574
Instagram | Website | Facebook
Fonterra
View this post on Instagram
Glamping, organic farming, an on-site brewery, and a delicious summer road trip all in one spot. Fonterra, located in Prince Edward County, offers a rich experience on the beachside, including food such as harvested fresh vegetables and heritage eggs. You can also join their culinary workshops on food production, preparation and preservation!
Length of Drive: 2 hours
Address: 242 North Beach Road (County Rd 27), Prince Edward County”
Phone: (905) 355-2574
Instagram | Website | Facebook