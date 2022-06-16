There's a new Cuban spot in Toronto serving mouthwatering brunch

There’s a new Cuban bar and restaurant in Toronto’s Leslieville that serves a drool-worthy brunch every weekend.

From the team behind La Cubana comes Bar Habana located at 1030 Gerrard Street East.

The new bar officially opened and welcomed guests on June 3.

According to the new spot, its drink menu features Cuban-inspired and original cocktails, a curated wine list, and beer.

It all pairs great with its list of shareable plates like yuca frita, grilled Cuban corn, salt cod croquetas and more.

Along with the restaurant’s small plates and sides menu, it also features a delicious Cuban Brunch available every Sunday.

Options include a Bar Habana burger, banana French toast, breakfast sandwich and the classic Cubano from La Cubana.

Bar Habana is open Wednesday to Friday from 4 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 12 pm to 12 am and Sunday brunch from 10 am to 4 pm.

Bar Habana

Address: 1030 Gerrard Street East

Website | Instagram