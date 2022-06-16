FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
Jun 16 2022, 6:15 pm
Breakfast options never lack in Toronto and it looks like more options are coming to the city with the opening of Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House.

The huge global brand has nearly 50 locations in Canada and is becoming one of the country’s most recognizable chains for breakfast and lunch.

The chain will be opening its first Toronto location in the city’s east end at 425 Danforth Avenue.

Breakfast plates, Benedicts, omelettes, and hashes are just a few of the menu options here, but the chain has made a name for itself because of its pancakes, waffles, and French toast.

Cinnabun pancakes, New York strawberry cheesecake waffles, and Nutella Oreo waffles, you name it.

There’s also an equally extensive lunch menu, with burgers, wraps, sandwiches, poutines, and more.

Stay tuned for details on the opening of this new TO location.

Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House

Address: 425 Danforth Avenue

With files from Hogan Short.

