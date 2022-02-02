Will Arnett mentions he isn't sure if the Leafs hired him as an ambassador in Jimmy Kimmel appearance (VIDEO)

Canadian actor Will Arnett has been a lifetime supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But even as one of the team’s best known celebrity fans, Arnett’s not sure if he’s got a job with the team or not.

The Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman star Arnett appeared this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a blue patch emblazoned with a “Toronto Maple Leafs Ambassador” patch.

Kimmel asked Arnett whether he had an official role with the Leafs, or whether he just had the jacket.

“I like to think of myself more as an attaché,” Arnett replied. “I can’t confirm or deny as to whether or not I’m actually an ambassador for the Toronto Maple Leafs… I haven’t asked them as to whether or not I’m actually an ambassador.”

Kimmel then asked if the team had sent him the jacket.

“Why would they send it to you if you weren’t an ambassador?” Kimmel said.

“Because I’m important to the team,” Arnett replied.

“Then you’re an ambassador,” Kimmel added.

“That’s your words!” Arnett exclaimed. “Tell that to the people of Toronto! This is going to create a lot of discussion.”

Kimmel thinks that Arnett’s role — official or not — might create another conundrum in the Canadian sporting scene.

“There are gonna be other Canadian celebrities who are gonna say, ‘Now why am I not an ambassador?'” Kimmel asked.

“They don’t deserve it,” Arnett quipped.

The full video of Arnett’s appearance, which also includes Arnett meeting a superfan of his and making fun of Jason Bateman, is below: