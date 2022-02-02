Drake jokes about Raptors trade deadline after sitting with Masai Ujiri

Drake wants the Toronto Raptors to make a big splash at the trade deadline.

Last night, the team’s global ambassador pulled up to a mostly-empty arena to watch the team take on the Miami Heat alongside team president Masai Ujiri.

Think before you come for the great ones @Drake pic.twitter.com/5hmWQR0RO4 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 2, 2022

With the province’s COVID-19 restrictions in place, Drake, combined with players’ friends and family, were some of a select few hundred able to take in the game.

Toronto came out in a tight one, topping the Heat 110-106. It seemed despite the close game, the four-time Grammy winner, got in a bit of extra scouting.

Drake posted a series of Instagram stories about the game, including one where he said Ujiri “wasn’t feeling his trade deadline plans.”

It’s not hard to understand why Drake wants the Raptors to be a buyer in the trade market.

At 26-23, the team’s sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference while sitting 2.5 games out of a sixth-place spot where they could avoid the play-in round.

But heavy usage has been the story this Raptors’ season, with starters averaging 34.8 minutes per game — the most in the NBA. Moving assets for additional bench space seems inevitable if the team hopes to have a strong second half of the season.

Drake’s got just over a week for the Raptors to make a move, with the NBA trade deadline set for February 10.