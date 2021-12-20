Here's where you can get a COVID-19 booster in Toronto

With Ontario’s COVID-19 booster rollout underway, Toronto has ramped up vaccine capacity across the city.

In an effort to get as many vaccines in arms as quickly as possible, the City has reactivated mass vaccination clinics. The clinics reopen as millions of Ontarians become eligible for their booster dose.

Toronto Public Health estimates that in Toronto alone, more than 1 million people became eligible for their booster dose on Monday.

“Over the last week, Team Toronto’s total capacity to administer vaccinations has gone from 400,000 doses per month to more than 1.2 million doses per month,” a statement from the City reads.

There will be five City-run mass vaccination clinics, alongside hospital clinics, more than 500 participating pharmacies and provincial health teams.

Here’s where you can get your COVID-19 booster in Toronto:

City-run vaccination clinics

Torontonians can choose from five different City-run clinics when trying to book their COVID-19 booster dose.

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, at 255 Front Street West, is back as a mass vaccination clinic but in new rooms this time around. The clinics will be held in the Constitution Hall rooms on the lower level. These rooms are 105, 106 and 107.

Cloverdale Mall, at 250 The East Mall, has also been reactivated. The clinic is in the north end of the mall where the Target used to be located. The clinic entrance can be accessed from the exterior.

Scarborough Town Centre, at 300 Borough Drive, will have a clinic of its own. The clinic will be on the upper level, near Entrance 2, and will be accessible from the exterior.

Mitchell Field Community Centre, at 89 Church Avenue, is also being reactivated as a vaccination clinic. The clinic can be accessed through the main entrance and is located on the east side of the building in the gym.

Woodbine Mall, at 500 Rexdale Boulevard. The clinic is located inside The Bay, and can be accessed by entering the store on the second level.

Hospital clinics

In addition to the City-run clinics, many hospitals are jumping back into action to get vaccinations rolling.

Michael Garron Hospital has a number of vaccine clinics in the City’s east end. Find a clinic and book an appointment here.

East Toronto Health Partners is holding a vaccine blitz, available by appointment. Click here to find out where they’re hosting the blitz and to book an appointment.

North York General Hospital is hosting two clinics. Northview Heights Secondary School, at 550 Finch Avenue West. North York Family Health Team, 240 Duncan Mill Road.

Downtown East Toronto Ontario Health Team is hosting a vaccine clinic at Regent Park. The clinic will be held in the Fred Victor building at the Regent Park Community Health Centre, 40 Oaks Street.

University Health Network is also running clinics. As of Monday morning, they were fully booked. According to the press release, appointments will open up three days in advance.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is hosting one clinic at 100 Stokes Street. Vaccines are available by appointment only.

Scarborough Health Network is operating a number of clinics. Centennial College Mass Vaccine Clinic at 940 Progress Avenue Tamil Community Pop Up at the Scarborough Convention Centre, 20 Torham Place Centenery Hospital Mass Vaccine Clinic at 2867 Ellesmere Road



Pharmacy clinics

According to the City, there are some 515 participating pharmacies in Toronto. Click here to find a full map of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone with additional questions, or just struggling to find an appointment can text “VACCINE” to 1-833-750-0888 or 833-750-0888 for more information through the City’s VaxTO program.