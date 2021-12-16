Here's how to book a COVID-19 vaccine booster appointment in Ontario

Ontario is ramping up its booster dose program next week, expanding to all age groups 18 and older who had their second dose three months ago.

On Monday, Ontarians who are eligible will be able to begin booking appointments. There are a few different ways to get an appointment, so we’ve rounded up the ways you can find yours.

When vaccine appointments open at 8 am on Monday, it is best to exercise patience. Millions of Ontarians will attempt to book their spot increasing wait times. As happened throughout the vaccine rollout, the website could be overwhelmed and slow.

Clinics tend to add more appointments as they ramp up capacity, so it’s good to check back in the evening if you can’t find a spot. If you book more than one appointment, make sure to cancel whichever one you do not intend to go to so that someone else can take your spot.

Hospitals are ramping up their mass vaccination clinics so that more appointments can become available quickly. Don’t panic! Everyone will get their dose. In the meantime, wear a properly fitted mask, reduce your contacts, avoid crowded indoor areas if possible and maintain physical distancing!

How to book a booster shot in Ontario

Beginning at 8 am on Monday, December 20, Ontarians aged 18 and older who had their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine three months prior will be able to book a booster dose appointment.

Eligible Ontarians can use the province’s vaccine portal here. Alternatively, Ontarians can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1‑833‑943‑3900.

Select pharmacies will also be doling out booster doses. You can put your name on Rexall’s COVID-19 vaccine list here. Check Shopper’s appointment availability here. The province has also put together a list of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines; check here to see if your local pharmacy offers booster doses.

In addition to these resources, Vaccine Hunters have resumed their work of helping find Canadians their doses. Check out their vaccine appointment finder tool here.

There are some other handy resources out there that compile available appointments in one place. Vaccine-Ontario.ca is a simple way to find nearby appointments. Click here to find out if there’s any near you.