Ontarians aged 18 and up now eligible to book COVID-19 booster doses

Ontario’s rollout for third COVID-19 doses is ramping up across the province, and eligibility has officially been extended to those aged 18 and up.

Beginning Monday morning, anyone over the age of 18 who is three months past their second dose is eligible to book their third dose appointment. The province is working to expand capacity to accommodate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, in light of the Omicron variant.

People can book their appointments through the province’s vaccine portal, at local vaccination clinics or at participating pharmacies. If you struggle to get through on any of the websites, you can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1‑833‑943‑3900.

Having trouble finding an appointment? Vaccine Hunters are back to help Canadians get their third doses. They’ve relaunched their Discord server and are sharing available appointments on social media. Vaccine Hunters helped thousands of Canadians find vaccine appointments.

Click here for a website that compiles appointments across several vaccine clinics in one convenient spot for easy searching.

As millions of Ontarians are now eligible for third doses, and mass vaccination clinics are still in the process of reactivating, the initial rollout may be slow. Check back in the evening to see if more appointments have been added.