Ontario reports more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Ontario reported 3,784 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 2,863. Of the new cases, 1,056 are in Toronto.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 865 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 22.9% of the population. In addition, 138 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Across Ontario, 284 people are hospitalized, and 164 people are in ICU. Not all hospitals report COVID-19 data over the weekend.

The province has administered 25,422,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.5% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.8% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 653,727 COVID-19 infections and 10,113 deaths.

Ontarians aged 18 and older are now eligible to book their third COVID-19 vaccine dose. Click here for the province’s vaccine portal.