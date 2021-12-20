Ontario reports more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Ontario reported 3,784 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.
The seven-day rolling average is 2,863. Of the new cases, 1,056 are in Toronto.
- You might also like:
- Ontarians aged 18 and up now eligible to book COVID-19 booster doses
- New COVID-19 restrictions for Ontario announced by Ford
- Here's how to book a COVID-19 vaccine booster appointment in Ontario
Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 865 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 22.9% of the population. In addition, 138 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.
Individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 22.9% of Ontario’s total population and amount to 865 of Ontario’s 3,784 new reported cases. 138 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.
— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 20, 2021
Across Ontario, 284 people are hospitalized, and 164 people are in ICU. Not all hospitals report COVID-19 data over the weekend.
The province has administered 25,422,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.5% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.8% have received both.
To date, Ontario has seen 653,727 COVID-19 infections and 10,113 deaths.
Ontarians aged 18 and older are now eligible to book their third COVID-19 vaccine dose. Click here for the province’s vaccine portal.