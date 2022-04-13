The Leslieville Flea is Back at the Historic Distillery District!

What a difference a year makes.

A year ago, Toronto was getting ready for another month-long shutdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.

And while we’re certainly not out of the woods yet, with fewer restrictions in place, Easter celebrations this year will look more like what we are used to.

So if you’re looking to meet up with family and friends or simply run errands, here’s what’s open and closed in Toronto during the long Easter weekend from Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18.

TTC

All TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules, but start at approximately 6 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on the holiday. Check here for more information.

Grocery stores

While many grocery stores will be closed on Easter weekend, these will remain open:

Rabba: Various locations, open 24 hours

Loblaws: 60 Carlton Street, 7 am to 10 pm

The Kitchen Table: 155 Dupont Street, 7 am to 10 pm

Pusateri’s: 57 Yorkville Avenue, Friday, 8 am to 7 pm, Sunday, 8 am to 7 pm; 1539 Avenue Road, Friday and Sunday, 7 am to 7 pm; 2901 Bayview Avenue, Friday, 9 am to 6 pm, closed Sunday; Saks Food Hall at Toronto Eaton Centre, 176 Yonge Street, Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday 10 am to 6 pm; Saks Food Hall at Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Friday, 9 am to 8 pm; closed Sunday

Galleria Supermarket: 7040 Yonge Street, 24 hours; 865 York Mills Road, 8 am to 10 pm; 558 Yonge Street, 8 am to 1o pm; 351 Bloor Street, 7 am to 12 am

Pharmacies

Shoppers Drug Mart: Various locations have different hours on Easter weekend. To see the closest location to you, click here.

Rexall: Various locations have different hours on Easter weekend. To see the closest location to you, click here.

Liquor stores

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday; however, all LCBO stores are operating under regular hours on Saturday, April 16. On Easter Monday, select LCBO stores will be operating under reduced hours. Check here for more information.

Malls and attractions

CF Eaton Centre: Friday, 11 am to 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm.

Yorkdale Mall: Closed on Friday and Sunday

CF Sherway Gardens: Closed on Friday and Sunday; Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm

CF Fairview Mall: Closed on Friday and Sunday; Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm

CF Markville: Friday, 11 am to 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; closed Sunday

Scarborough Town Centre: Closed on Friday and Sunday

Bayview Village: Closed on Friday and Sunday. However, some restaurants and cafes will remain open

Shops at Don Mills: Closed on Friday and Sunday; Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm

Square One Shopping Centre: Closed Friday and Sunday

Vaughan Mills: Closed on Friday and Sunday; open on Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm

Pacific Mall: Open from 11 am to 8 pm

Toronto Premium Outlets: Friday, 9:30 am to 7 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm

Oshawa Centre: Closed on Friday and Sunday

Outlet Collection At Niagara: Friday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm