6 exciting Canada's Wonderland events and festivals to look forward to this season

Apr 5 2022, 4:06 pm
Canada’s Wonderland is set to reopen on April 30, and its lineup of events and festivals definitely has us checking our calendars.

It’s set to be an exciting season with summer events and fall celebrations for the entire family. Hit the slides at Splash Works or kick back with a refreshing mug of lager during Oktoberfest.

If you’re there for the food (which, let’s face it, many of us usually are), you won’t want to miss their brand new food festivals.

So get ready to buy your ticket; here are six Canada’s Wonderland events you won’t want to miss.

Fireworks

What: Colourful fireworks set to a lively soundtrack will light up the skyline at Canada’s Wonderland.

When: May 22, July 1, July 31, September 4

Splash Works opening

What: Splash around at the 20-acre water park featuring water playgrounds, cliff jumping, 17 slides, etc. Who’s excited to unwind at the Lazy River?

When: May 28

Celebration Canada

What: It’s Canada’s birthday celebration. Expect live music, street performances, and demonstrations by West Coast Lumberjacks. And when it comes to food, of course, there’s poutine.

When: July 1 to 17

KidZfest

What: The Peanuts gang will be entertaining younger guests with dance parties. There’s also live entertainment, interactive games, and special guest appearances.

When: July 23 to August 7

Oktoberfest

What: Enjoy schnitzels and a tall stein of lager during Oktoberfest. You can also expect live music in the castle courtyard of Medieval Faire.

When: September 10 to 11, 17 to 18

Camp Spooky

What: Halloween at Canada’s Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for families and little ones. In addition to interactive games, rides, and a costume parade, kids will be treated to a spooktacular trick-or-treating experience.

When: Weekends September 24 to October 30

