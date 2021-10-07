Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving
Whether you need a last-minute ingredient for Thanksgiving dinner or you’re looking for something to do this holiday Monday, it’s best to know in advance what’s open and closed.
A number of attractions and businesses across Toronto will have their hours affected on October 11.
As per usual, government offices including Canada Post locations and city hall will be closed, along with banks and libraries.
See what else is open and closed this Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto:
Transit
TTC
The TTC will operate on holiday service. All routes, including the subway, will start at 6 am and operate on Sunday service schedules.
Routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not run on Thanksgiving.
GO Transit
GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule. Routes that don’t normally operate on Sundays will not run.
Attractions
Open
- The Ontario Science Centre (770 Don Mills Road): 10 am to 5 pm
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard): 10 am to 8 pm
- Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road): 9:30 am to 6 pm
- CN Tower (301 Front Street West): 10 am to 9 pm
- Hockey Hall of Fame (30 Yonge Street): 10 am to 4 pm
- Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas Street West): 10:30 am to 4:00 pm
- Gardiner Museum (111 Queens Park): 10 am to 5 pm
- The Bentway (250 Fort York Boulevard.): 12 pm to 7:30 pm
- Museum of Illusions (132 Front Street East): 12 pm to 7:30 pm
Closed
- The Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queen’s Park)
- Aga Khan Museum (77 Wynford Drive)
- Bata Shoe Museum (327 Bloor Street West)
- Canada’s Wonderland (1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive)
Malls
Open
- Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Avenue East): 11 am to 8 pm
- CF Eaton Centre (220 Yonge Street): 11 am to 7 pm
- Square One (100 City Centre Drive): 11 am to 6 pm
- Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Avenue West): 9:30 am to 7 pm
- Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive): 11 am to 7 pm
- CF Markville (5000 Highway 7): 11 am to 6 pm
- Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge Street): 11 am to 6 pm
Closed:
- Yorkdale Mall *some restaurants and services will be open
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Bayview Village Shops *some restaurants will be open
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
Grocery Stores
While many grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday, several will be open:
- Loblaws (60 Carlton Street): 7 am to 10 pm
- Rabba (various locations): 24 hours
- Saks Food Hall CF Eaton Centre (176 Yonge Street): 8 am to 6 pm
- Pusateri’s (57 Yorkville Avenue): 8 am to 7 pm
- Pusateri’s Avenue Road (1539 Avenue Road): 7am to 6 pm
- The Food Depot (115 Dupont Street): 7 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table Queens Quay (10 Queens Quay West): 6 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table Spadina (389 Spadina Road): 7 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table Spadina (705 King Street West): 6 am to 2 am
- Metro (444 Yonge Street): 8 am to 6 pm
- Whole Foods (87 Avenue Road): 7 am to 5 pm
- Fresh & Wild (69 Spadina Avenue): 9 am to 8 pm
- T&T (297 College Street): 8 am to 10 pm
- T&T (1 Promenade Circle): 9 am to 10 pm
- T&T (7070 Warden Avenue): 8 am to 12 am
- T&T (715 Central Parkway West): 9 am to 11 pm
- T&T (9625 Yonge Street): 9 am to 10 pm
- T&T (9255 Woodbine Avenue): 8 am to 11 pm
- T&T (8339 Kennedy Road): 9 am to 10 pm
The Beer Store
Closed
LCBO
Closed