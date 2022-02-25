News

A Toronto waterpark is looking to fill 500 positions this summer

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Feb 25 2022, 10:43 pm
Wet’n’Wild Toronto

With more snow heading our way, summer seems like a very distant memory. But the fact that a Toronto waterpark is currently on a hiring blitz is giving us hope.

Wet’n’Wild Toronto is looking to fill 500 positions for the 2022 season. Some of the available jobs include:

  • Assistant lifeguard
  • Water slide dispatcher
  • Admissions supervisor
  • Food service attendant
  • Park services attendant
  • Security officer

Hourly rates start at $15 and vary depending on the role. A training session will be taking place next month for those interested in joining the team of lifeguards.

The job also comes with some perks that are about to make you quite popular among your family and friends.

Team members have free and unlimited use of the water park during off hours. They also get free tickets, access to employee events and activities, discounts at partnering Ontario attractions, as well as employee discounts on food, merchandise, and more.

If this sounds like the ideal summer job, click here for more information.

Wet’n’Wild Toronto is located on Finch Avenue West just off Highway 427. The 45-acre park features raft rides, water slides, and a lazy river.

