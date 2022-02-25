15 companies hiring more than 200 positions in Toronto this March
Feb 25 2022, 2:30 pm
Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.
Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.
Merchant Growth
- Who: Merchant Growth is an alternative financier for small businesses.
- Jobs: Merchant Growth is currently hiring for a Product Manager, Applications and IT Director, Full Stack Software Developer and a Customer Support Officer (French).
- Perks: Merchant Growth offers flexible work options, competitive salaries, comprehensive group health benefits, education and learning benefits, and company-wide lunch and learns.
- More: For more information, visit merchantgrowth.com/careers.
Endy
- Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand and leading online mattress brand in Canada.
- Jobs: Endy is hiring a Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist, Customer Experience Specialist, Social Media Specialist, and more. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.
- Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress.
- More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
Ownr
- Who: Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business.
- Jobs: Account Specialist, B2B Partner Specialist, Senior Product Designer, Head of Design, Product Manager (Multiple Positions), Customer Insights, Data & Analytics Product Manager, Operations Associate ( Fixed Term), Bilingual Marketing Copywriter, Marketing Copywriter, Senior SEO Manager, Software Engineer I (Multiple positions), Sr Software Engineer I, Sr Software Engineer II, Engineering Manager II, and Customer Relationship Manager.
- Perks: Ownr offers generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program.
- More: To learn more about Ownr and to check out their current openings, visit their career page.
CapIntel
- Who: CapIntel is an investment sales platform for financial advisors.
- Jobs: CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing sales and culture teams. Current job openings include Emerging Enterprise Account Executive, Strategic Account Executive, and Sales Engineer.
- Perks: CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more.
- More: Learn more about CapIntel and their current openings by visiting their careers page. Don’t see a job you’re interested in? CapIntel is always looking for great talent so please reach out to [email protected].
HomeStars
- Who: HomeStars is a network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. They connect homeowners with the best professionals in their area to help them get the job done.
- Jobs: HomeStars is actively hiring across their Customer Success, Sales, Engineering, Product and Development teams. Current job openings include Customer Success Manager, Strategic Customer Success Manager, Engineering Manager, Front End Engineer, Software Engineer – Back End and Full Stack, SRE Developer, Design Manager, Product Owner, Account Executive, Director of Revenue Enablement, Sales Manager, Vice President Marketing and more.
- Perks: Remote and hybrid work, RRSP matching, a competitive benefits plan, a GoodLife fitness membership discount, weeklong office closure in December, and health and wellness lunch & learns.
- More: To learn more about HomeStars and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
Commit
- Who: Commit is a professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities.
- Jobs: All full time remote: Engineering Partner, Developer Advocate, Head of Design, Business Development Associate, Business Development Representative
- Perks: Commit is a completely remote company and distributed (coast-to-coast). Commit offers flexible hours and provides leading benefits and compensation packages.
- More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.
WFHomie
- Who: WFHomie is an employee engagement analytics and culture-building platform for remote teams.
- Jobs: Intermediate Front-End Developer, Senior Fullstack Engineer, Account Executive (Mid-Market), Customer Success Manager
- Perks: 100% remote and flexible work, with regular online team social; Competitive compensation and equity plan, opportunities to grow with the company; Education & learning stipend for personal growth and development; Flexible vacation time to promote a healthy work-life blend; Paid parental leave; Company-wide recharge days each quarter; Home office & technology stipend; Optional access to flexible office space in your location.
- More: To learn more about WFHomie’s open positions, visit WFHomie’s career page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs is a tech education company that offers bootcamps for web development and data science.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Corporate Accountant; Mentor (Data Science); Mentor (Web Development); Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Casual Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; Content Writer; Associate Product Manager; Business Analyst; Content and Communications Coordinator; Designer & Production Artist; Partnerships Officer, Government; Product Designer; Software Development Team Lead; Sr. Manager, Student Recruitment; and a Sr. Manager, Workforce Development to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
Vista
- Who: Vista is the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world. Together, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista and VistaPrint represent a full-service design, digital, and print solution, assisting small businesses in establishing their presence in physical and digital spaces.
- Jobs: Senior Software Engineer, Digital Technology – Ontario Remote, Lead Software Engineer, Digital Technology – Ontario Remote, Director of Digital Technology, Ontario – Remote, Financial Analyst (Canada Remote), Senior Accountant (Canada Remote), Senior Marketing Specialist (Canada Remote).
- Perks: Vista made a permanent transition to remote-first in 2020. The company’s approach to remote work includes a focus on async communication, collaboration centres for in-person work whenever needed and increased flexibility. Employee benefits at Vista are built around: retirement, time off, health and wellbeing, parental leave, continuous learning, mental and emotional health.
- More: To learn more about Vista’s open positions, visit the careers page.
Traction on Demand
- Who: Traction on Demand is a Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm.
- Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Team Lead, Education – Presales, Technical Architect, Solution Architect, Marketing Automation, Solution Architect, Financial Services, and a Solution Engineer.
- Perks: Flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; two paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities and more.
- More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.
Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring an ERP Specialist, Implementations Specialist (Brazil Market), Implementations Specialist, Client Services Representative, Client Services Representative – Overnight Shift, Program Administrator, Python Applications Developer, Quality Assurance Analyst, and a Web Graphics Illustrator/Producer.
- Perks: Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.
- More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
Ready
- Who: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required.
- Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include a Senior Developer, DevOps; Software Developer, Backend; and a Digital Marketing Specialist.
- Perks: Twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, and more.
- More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit Ready’s career page.
Canada Drives
- Who: Canada Drives is an online car purchasing and delivery platform.
- Jobs: Current openings include Customer Service Representative, Credit Analyst (Remote), Class A, B, C, D Drivers, Inventory Manager, Senior Recon Analyst, Backend Engineer – ONT, Frontend Engineer – ONT, Lead Backend Developer, Salesforce Engineer – ONT, Senior Backend Engineer, Senior Frontend Engineer and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
Xero
- Who: Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses.
- Jobs: Senior Design Researcher – Inventory, Backend Engineer (PHP), Social Media Manager – Talent Acquisition & Employer Brand, Partner Development Representative, Immediate Software, Developer – X-Files, Business Development Representitive and more.
- Perks: Xero offers Health and Wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits. Employees also receive 10 Wellbeing days to use as personal days.
- More: To learn more about Xero and check out the current openings, visit their careers page.
NeuPath
- Who: NeuPath is a leading healthcare provider that delivers treatment for chronic pain, as well as spinal injuries, sports-related injuries, and concussions.
- Jobs: Corporate Controller, Combined X-ray Lab Tech or Medical Radiology Technologist, Initial Assessment Physician, Medical Office Assistant, Registered Practical Nurse, Registered Practical Nurse, Registered Practical Nurse. NeuPath is looking to hire eight physicians for each clinic – totalling over 100 Pain physicians. They are also looking to hire over 20 Primary Care Physicians for KumoCare.
- Perks: Employees can choose a balance of flexible clinic or remote patient care operations. Employees will have access to fluoroscopy suites, 13 state-of-the-art accredited clinics across Canada and expanding and a network of 120+ healthcare providers.
- More: To learn more about NeuPath and apply for these open positions, contact Bjōrn Thies, VP People & Culture, at [email protected] or visit NeuPath’s career page.