15 companies hiring more than 200 positions in Toronto this March

Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.

Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.

Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand and leading online mattress brand in Canada.

Jobs: Endy is hiring a Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist, Customer Experience Specialist, Social Media Specialist, and more. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.

Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress.

More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Who: CapIntel is an investment sales platform for financial advisors.

Jobs: CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing sales and culture teams. Current job openings include Emerging Enterprise Account Executive, Strategic Account Executive, and Sales Engineer.

Perks: CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more.

More: Learn more about CapIntel and their current openings by visiting their careers page. Don’t see a job you’re interested in? CapIntel is always looking for great talent so please reach out to [email protected] .

Who: Commit is a professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities.

Jobs: All full time remote: Engineering Partner, Developer Advocate, Head of Design, Business Development Associate, Business Development Representative

Perks: Commit is a completely remote company and distributed (coast-to-coast). Commit offers flexible hours and provides leading benefits and compensation packages.

More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.

Who: WFHomie is an employee engagement analytics and culture-building platform for remote teams.

Jobs: Intermediate Front-End Developer, Senior Fullstack Engineer, Account Executive (Mid-Market), Customer Success Manager

Perks: 100% remote and flexible work, with regular online team social; Competitive compensation and equity plan, opportunities to grow with the company; Education & learning stipend for personal growth and development; Flexible vacation time to promote a healthy work-life blend; Paid parental leave; Company-wide recharge days each quarter; Home office & technology stipend; Optional access to flexible office space in your location.

More: To learn more about WFHomie’s open positions, visit WFHomie’s career page.

Who: Lighthouse Labs is a tech education company that offers bootcamps for web development and data science.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Corporate Accountant; Mentor (Data Science); Mentor (Web Development); Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Casual Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; Content Writer; Associate Product Manager; Business Analyst; Content and Communications Coordinator; Designer & Production Artist; Partnerships Officer, Government; Product Designer; Software Development Team Lead; Sr. Manager, Student Recruitment; and a Sr. Manager, Workforce Development to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.