A Toronto restaurant will give healthcare workers free burgers for life

A Toronto restaurant group will be giving healthcare workers and first responders free burgers for life as a way to say “thank you” for their strong efforts throughout the pandemic.

El Furniture Warehouse shared the news on Instagram and said they’re committed to giving back following a tough year for the restaurant industry.

Starting August 2 and every Monday following, healthcare workers can get their hands on free burgers at all of their locations in Ontario.

“We’re so excited to join the rest of our fam across the country in offering burgers for life, starting August 2. This year has been hard and this is one way we’re committing to give back,” reads the post.

“Every Monday until the end of time healthcare professionals and first responders with a valid ID can enjoy a FREE burger at all of our locations.”

There are four warehouse locations in Toronto: El Furniture Warehouse at 410 Bloor Street West, Queen St. Warehouse at 232 Queen Street West, The Dime at 538 Queen Street West, and Yonge Street Warehouse at 336 Yonge Street.



Just remember to show ID to get your hands on a burg.