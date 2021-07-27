A Toronto cafe is giving away free cookies this weekend

Toronto’s Neo Coffee Bar will be giving out freebies for one day only this weekend in honour of its sixth anniversary.

On Sunday, August 1, Neo Coffee Bar will hand out a free pop socket and cookie coupon to every customer who makes a purchase, while supplies last.

There are two Neo Coffee Bar locations in the city, 161 Frederick Street and 770 Bay Street.

“Whether you’re looking for a light lunch, a sweet treat, or a caffeine fix, NEO COFFEE BAR aims to offer you and your taste buds a break from the bustle and a moment for yourself,” said a representative for the cafe.

Neo Coffee Bar

Address: 161 Frederick Street and 770 Bay Street

Hours: Monday to Friday from 7 am to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm