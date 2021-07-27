FoodDessertsFood News

A Toronto cafe is giving away free cookies this weekend

Jul 27 2021, 12:46 pm
Toronto’s Neo Coffee Bar will be giving out freebies for one day only this weekend in honour of its sixth anniversary.

On Sunday, August 1, Neo Coffee Bar will hand out a free pop socket and cookie coupon to every customer who makes a purchase, while supplies last.

 

A post shared by NEO COFFEE BAR (@neocoffeebarto)

There are two Neo Coffee Bar locations in the city, 161 Frederick Street and 770 Bay Street.

“Whether you’re looking for a light lunch, a sweet treat, or a caffeine fix, NEO COFFEE BAR aims to offer you and your taste buds a break from the bustle and a moment for yourself,” said a representative for the cafe.

Neo Coffee Bar

Address: 161 Frederick Street and 770 Bay Street
Hours: Monday to Friday from 7 am to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm

