New Toronto dining program aims to support local restaurants

The City of Toronto has introduced a new free program to support the recovery of local restaurants.

DineTOgether will take place from September 17 to October 3 and will showcase the diversity of Toronto’s restaurant industry while supporting local spots through a featured menu available for takeout, delivery, patio dining, and indoor dining.

“Toronto’s food and hospitality industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor John Tory.

“I’m thrilled that we can offer DineTOgether to support local restaurateurs by encouraging residents to enjoy a delicious feature menu by takeout, delivery, on the patio or inside.”

Restaurants partaking in the program must offer two items or courses for lunch or dinner or both. It must consist of a main dish and an appetizer, starter, or dessert.

Prices will range from $15 to $50 and exclude drinks, taxes, and gratuity.

Restaurants interested in participating can register online as of August 4 and have until August 31 to sign up.

This is a step forward for local restaurants after reopening indoor dining in Ontario on July 16.

“Toronto’s vibrancy stems from its diversity, which is well reflected in its exciting culinary scene,” said Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Language.

“Our government is proud to support the City of Toronto’s efforts to help restaurateurs welcome back diners and encourage Torontonians to reconnect with their favourite neighbourhoods and businesses.”