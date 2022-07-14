A two-level coffeehouse, bar and resto is opening in Toronto next week
School’s back in session! W Toronto’s newest coffeehouse, kitchen and bar destination is opening up its doors to the public at the end of the month.
Reservations are now being accepted for Public School, the two-level coffeehouse, bar and restaurant located inside W Toronto.
The highly anticipated hotel development shared a little sneak peek on its Instagram of what people can expect to see.
The venue is filled with greenery, offering a slightly tropical and peaceful vibe. There’s ample room and natural lighting that simply consumes the space. It’s stunning.
Guests will have the chance to order from its plant-forward all-day menus, grab a cup of joe at the coffee bar, and sip on a craft beer or delicious cocktail from morning to late night hours.
Guests can work in one of its collaborative workspaces during the day and stop by in the evening for a more social scene.
Continue the party up on the rooftop at Skylight where you can get stunning views of the city skyline.
Public School is in session starting July 21.
Public School grand opening
When: July 21, 2022
Where: Street level – 90 Bloor Street East