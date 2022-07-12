W Toronto is opening its gorgeous new rooftop patio (PHOTOS)

W Toronto, the long-awaited hotel development, will soon welcome the public indoors and reveal its gorgeous rooftop patio, Skylight.

Featuring a Mediterranean-inspired raw bar and mezze, this new boho-inspired oasis is slated to open July 21.

Expect delicious cocktails along with a coastal-inspired menu. The hotel teased renderings of the new late-night spot on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Toronto (@wtoronto)

You might also like: Taste of the Middle East is coming back to Toronto this year

Toronto's Chantecler Boucherie will be closing its doors later this month

Miss Likklemore's is finally reopening on Toronto's King Street

The space features lush greenery and ample seating both indoors and out. The open concept allows for stunning views of the cityscape for picture-perfect vibes.

“The indoor-outdoor boho oasis overlooks Toronto’s iconic Bloor Street, bringing back to life the provocative and artistic spirit of the hippie revolution in Yorkville during the 60s, where love and nonconformity are celebrated,” read the post.

Reservations can now be made via OpenTable.

Skylight – W Toronto opening

When: July 21

Where: Skylight rooftop patio – 90 Bloor Street East