Toronto's first W Hotel is finally opening this summer

The highly anticipated W Toronto is officially opening this summer, bringing a new luxury getaway to Yonge and Bloor.

Located at 90 Bloor Street East, the 11-storey, 254-room hotel will open its doors on July 21.

Billed as a new “socially charged hub for the city,” the design will reflect Toronto’s brutalist architecture, graffiti art, grid-like sprawl, green spaces, and theatre and music culture.

The Yorkville hotel will include three distinct food and beverage venues, including a rooftop bar and restaurant that will be accessible from street level via a dedicated exterior glass lift.

The Mediterranean-inspired late-night menu will be accompanied by vermouth and amaro craft cocktails. The street-level Coffeehouse will feature vegetable-forward breakfast and lunch options, while the Living Room will serve tapas “all day every day.” Each venue will include a “playful and original” beverage program.

W Toronto will also host the first W Sound Suite in Canada. The private recording studio and creative space will include a vocal booth, mixing equipment, and lounge area. Available to artists “whenever inspiration hits,” the space can also host private events.

Other amenities include a 3,300-square-foot fitness facility, 4,600 square feet of event space, and W’s signature “Whatever/Whenever” service.

W Toronto takes over what was formerly a Marriott Hotel. The $40 million design transformation began in July 2019 and was supposed to be completed in 2020, but pandemic-related restrictions and lockdowns caused delays.

When the transformation began nearly three years ago, Paul Cahill, Area Vice President of Eastern Canada for Marriott International, said the location was “strategic” for the brand.

“We foresee it welcoming international business and leisure travellers, but also becoming a destination for urban thrill-seekers,” Cahill said.

“We are applying a unique, vibrant sensibility to the upcoming W Toronto, one that has not been seen before in Toronto.”