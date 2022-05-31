A Look Inside: $3.5M "gift for your eyeballs" Toronto home (PHOTOS)

Described by the listing as “a gift for your eyeballs,” 56 Lakeview Avenue is definitely not a sight for sore eyes. Up for sale with Sage Real Estate, the dazzling Dufferin Grove home could be yours for $3,500,000.

Stepping into the “joy machine” of a home, you’re greeted with 10-foot ceilings, arched windows, and an ornate gas fireplace. A floating staircase adds to the airiness of the shared living-dining space.

The kitchen is sleek and modern, with stainless steel appliances, a marble backsplash, and an overlay fridge. Open shelving and clean lines carry the eye through to the stainless steel doors at the back of the house.

From the family room, the floor to ceiling accordion doors open onto the backyard and detached garage.

The home’s three bedrooms are all located on the second floor. Two, including the primary bedroom, have been outfitted with beautifully eye-catching wallpaper. There are four bathrooms, including a main floor powder room.

The third floor loft features simplistic built-ins and a wet bar, and walks out to a large deck.

A rec room, office, and bathroom can be found in the fully-finished basement.

Located near Trinity Bellwoods, Little Italy, and the Ossington Strip, the century home previously listed for $3,389,000 earlier this month, but was removed and re-listed at the higher price on May 30.

Check out the full listing here, or see 56 Lakeview Avenue for yourself at the next open house on June 4.