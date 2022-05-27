Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $25M Bridle Path estate with an indoor desert garden (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
May 27 2022, 8:45 pm
19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

This Toronto mansion takes “bringing the outside in” to a new level.

Located at 19 High Point Road, it has all the standard features of a Bridle Path estate — manicured gardens, an indoor pool — but also comes complete with “indoor desert gardens.”

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

On the main floor, near the grand piano and golden harp, sits a serene patch of greenery. Trees and lush plants jut out amidst the marble interior, and a set of stone slabs create a path across the sand.

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

Throughout the rest of the 26,000-square-foot space, you’ll find a sleek, stylish kitchen with wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There’s an eating area that overlooks the indoor pool, as well as a grand dining room.

The rest of the main floor houses four sitting areas designated as the living, library, great, and family rooms.

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

On the second floor, you’ll find five of the possible eight bedrooms, including the primary suite, with its adjoining sitting room, dressing room, and nine-piece ensuite. There are a total of 14 bathrooms throughout the home.

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

The lower level is primed for the sports fanatic — there’s a spacious sports court that could be used for basketball or squash, as well as a golf simulator. It also contains a theatre, massage room, wet bar, billiard room, ballroom, and staff quarters.

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

Stepping outside, you’re met with a stately stone terrace and sweeping concrete staircases. The home is situated on two manicured acres, but there’s an opportunity to expand to four.

Strolling through the ground you’ll find a tennis court, skating area, and private gardens. There’s also a 10-car garage and a grand circular driveway.

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

19 High Point Road/Realtor.ca

All this opulence comes with an equally extravagant price tag of $25,000,000.

If you’re interested in making a purchase or just want to daydream of living in luxury, you can check out the full listing here.

