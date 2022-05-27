This Toronto mansion takes “bringing the outside in” to a new level.

Located at 19 High Point Road, it has all the standard features of a Bridle Path estate — manicured gardens, an indoor pool — but also comes complete with “indoor desert gardens.”

On the main floor, near the grand piano and golden harp, sits a serene patch of greenery. Trees and lush plants jut out amidst the marble interior, and a set of stone slabs create a path across the sand.

Throughout the rest of the 26,000-square-foot space, you’ll find a sleek, stylish kitchen with wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There’s an eating area that overlooks the indoor pool, as well as a grand dining room.

The rest of the main floor houses four sitting areas designated as the living, library, great, and family rooms.

On the second floor, you’ll find five of the possible eight bedrooms, including the primary suite, with its adjoining sitting room, dressing room, and nine-piece ensuite. There are a total of 14 bathrooms throughout the home.

The lower level is primed for the sports fanatic — there’s a spacious sports court that could be used for basketball or squash, as well as a golf simulator. It also contains a theatre, massage room, wet bar, billiard room, ballroom, and staff quarters.

Stepping outside, you’re met with a stately stone terrace and sweeping concrete staircases. The home is situated on two manicured acres, but there’s an opportunity to expand to four.

Strolling through the ground you’ll find a tennis court, skating area, and private gardens. There’s also a 10-car garage and a grand circular driveway.

All this opulence comes with an equally extravagant price tag of $25,000,000.

If you’re interested in making a purchase or just want to daydream of living in luxury, you can check out the full listing here.