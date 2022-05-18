Ontario weather could put a damper on the May long weekend

While many are looking forward to the long weekend, you may want to plan some backup indoor activities as the weather may not be perfect.

The Weather Network’s long weekend forecast is out and, well, it’s not great for Ontarians! There’s the potential for a brief bout of summer-like weather on Saturday, but according to the forecast, it’ll be joined by rain.

The forecast said that cool weather will come from Western Canada, and as it moves into the Ontario and Quebec regions, it has the potential to kick up storms. Some of those storms have the potential to become severe, The Weather Network said.

According to the forecast, it’s not clear how long the warmth expected on Saturday will last. If the cold front moves quickly through the area, it’ll put a quick end to those nearly 30°C temperatures.

Once the cold front has arrived, The Weather Network said that temperatures will hover around the mid-teens. Sunday looks like a good day to cozy up inside with a good book or another indoor hobby, while Monday looks like it will be mild and sunny.

Is this forecast putting a damper on your plans?